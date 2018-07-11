Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t joined the Philips Hue club, today’s starter kit deal is arguably the best we’ve ever seen, and certainly the cheapest.



Woot is offering a second generation refurbished starter kit with three bulbs and an Apple HomeKit-compatible bridge for just $88 right now, with free shipping for Prime members. The second generation bulbs aren’t as vivid as the newest ones when displaying blues and greens, but it’s tough to complain at this price, which is less than you’d pay for two individual bulbs by themselves.