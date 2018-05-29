Graphic: Shep McAllister

OxyLED’s uber-popular motion-sensing night lights come in a lot of different varieties now, but today, you can get their new T-04 modular, rechargeable, night light for just $13, the best price we’ve ever seen.



While the T-02 is one of the most popular products, these T-04 night lights are significantly easier to recharge. With its modular design, you can detach the battery pack and plug it directly into any USB port to recharge, then pop it back into the light when you’re done. That means you don’t have to remove the entire fixture, or even find a microUSB cable.