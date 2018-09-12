Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the new 2018 models.

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,500, and the 65" to $2,100 (select the 65" option at checkout). You can also get last year’s 65" model for $1,600 refurbished from Walmart, if you’re on a budget but want the larger size.