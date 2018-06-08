Roku Ultra | $80 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Roku The Roku Ultra packs in just about every bell and whistle a home theater geek could want, and it’s $20 off for the first time ever. You probably don’t need this thing for your bedroom TV, but with an optical audio port, ethernet, USB, Dolby Atmos, and HDR, it’s ideal for a high end home theater.