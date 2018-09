Photo: Gizmodo

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $274 at Rakuten today, down from the usual $329, with promo code ALT55. Just note that you’ll have to be signed into a Rakuten account to use the code.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on these!