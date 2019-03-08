Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it’s upgraded, rugged cousins for less today, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box.

Both speakers are water resistant, offer solid sound, and can connect to your devices via Bluetooth. However, there are a few key differences. The Angle 3 Plus offers a longer battery life (30 v.s. 8 hours) while the Angle 3XL Ultra offers more powerful sound and can work with another to be used as a stereo pair.