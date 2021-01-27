It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Here's That TikTok Mascara Everyone Is Going on About

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
241
Save
Maybelline Sky High Mascara | $9 | Ulta | Use Coupon 807302
Maybelline Sky High Mascara | $9 | Ulta | Use Coupon 807302
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Maybelline Sky High Mascara | $9 | Ulta | Use Coupon 807302

There’s chatter on Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara again. That can only mean one thing. The TikTok talk is making the rounds, and a whole new batch of people are discovering this lengthening wonder. It’s $9 with the coupon (807302), and that’s about the price everywhere, even Target and Walmart.

So what makes this the “gotta have” mascara? Well, this is the new holy grail of volumizing. The wand is designed to hit every angle of the lash and drench every inch in dark unlimited length. The brush has an exclusive flex-tech that allows for a bend to cover each lash from root to tip. Your lashes are headed for the heavens. Maybelline has concocted a mixture that includes bamboo extract that supposedly clumps less and doesn’t feel heavy. Ulta carries the shades, Very Black and Blackest Black. It’s waterproof, and I can only say from experience with drug store mascara like this it tends to be a bit tougher to get off. By all accounts, this does look the business, or at least it does on camera with a ring light.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter