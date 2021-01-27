Here's That TikTok Mascara Everyone Is Going on About

Maybelline Sky High Mascara 807302 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Maybelline Sky High Mascara | $9 | Ulta | Use Coupon 807302



There’s chatter on Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara again. That can only mean one thing. The TikTok talk is making the rounds, and a whole new batch of people are discovering this lengthening wonder. It’s $9 with the coupon (807302), and that’s about the price everywhere, even Target and Walmart.

So what makes this the “gotta have” mascara? Well, this is the new holy grail of volumizing. The wand is designed to hit every angle of the lash and drench every inch in dark unlimited length. The brush has an exclusive flex-tech that allows for a bend to cover each lash from root to tip. Your lashes are headed for the heavens. Maybelline has concocted a mixture that includes bamboo extract that supposedly clumps less and doesn’t feel heavy. Ulta carries the shades, Very Black and Blackest Black. It’s waterproof, and I can only say from experience with drug store mascara like this it tends to be a bit tougher to get off. By all accounts, this does look the business, or at least it does on camera with a ring light.

