Photo: Home Depot

An oscillating multitool is a must-own for any homeowner. It can sand! It can cut things at weird angles! It can remove grout! I bought this exact model (for a lot more money) a few months ago, and have already gotten my money’s worth out of it.



At $45, it’s almost worth it just for the included accessories. For example, the wood and metal flush cut blade included costs $13 on its own.