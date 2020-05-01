It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Here's One for the Good Boys! 60% off Your First Box at Ollie

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsdogs
1
Save
60% off your first box | Ollie | Use code KINJA
60% off your first box | Ollie | Use code KINJA
Photo: Ollie

60% off your first box | Ollie | Use code KINJA

Because dogs are the universe’s most perfect creations and the true winners of quarantine Ollie wanted to give all the good boys (and girls) a treat. No, really. It’s a treat. Starting today until May 7th, Ollie is giving Kinja readers 60% off the first box you order with code KINJA.

Advertisement

We know you aren’t lazy because you’re walking your dog a lot, like a lot. And you might not be as busy as you were but still, since these fur angels have been are COVID comrades let’s get them the best food possible. Each meal from Ollie is meticulously developed by a team of canine nutritionists and made just for your pooch. My guy is a senior dog so his needs would be different from that of a puppy and Ollie’s algorithm helps determine that. 

Fresh healthy food is measured in the correct portions and sent right to your door on a schedule that works for you and your pup. It’s 2-day free delivery and all made right here in the US.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Inexpensive Watch Bands for Your Smartwatch

Is Apple's New iPad Magic Keyboard Worth the $300 Investment?

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Charge All Your Essentials With a Portable Generator