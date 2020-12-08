Here's Another Towel Deal in Case You Missed the Others, Grab Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels for Just $7

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels Friend Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels | $7 | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND



If you missed the last few towel deals we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. Use the code FRIEND and grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $7. That’s over 60% off the original price.

Because this is such a great deal there are only three colors left in the 30" x 54" size. But if these are just extras then you might not mind them coming in red, blue, or black. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. This deal is expected to run until December 22 unless they run out first. By the looks of things that’s highly likely so if you want them buy now.

Macy’s is now offering free shipping.

