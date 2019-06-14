Philips OneBlade | $30 | Amazon
While it’s not as good as some other OneBlade deals we’ve seen, this Amazon discount is a solid chance to save on our favorite shaving product ever.
For a limited time, you can get a OneBlade for $30 on Amazon, down from the usual $35. The included blade should last you at least 4 months according to Philips, but I’ve used them for over a year with seemingly no ill effects.
If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, we shared our thoughts about it on The Inventory:
I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers.
The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save.
The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.