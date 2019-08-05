Photo: Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot | $25 | Amazon



If you didn’t think to grab an Echo Dot on Prime Day, you’ve got another chance to save today with a deal that’s nearly as good. Get the Dot by itself for just $25, or pair it with a TP-Link Smart Plug for just $5 more.



I finally got one of these on Prime Day, and compared to my old 2nd Gen Echo Dot, its sound quality is significantly better (though still not amazing, granted), and it looks way nicer too.