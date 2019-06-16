Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Instant Pot Duo Mini | $51 | Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The pint-sized 3 qt Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s about $9 off once again.



Perfectly sized for any apartment, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Even if you already have one, I don’t need to tell you that these make great gifts, so this is a great deal for procrastinators.

