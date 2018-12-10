Graphic: Chelsea Stone

An extra layer of down never hurt anyone in winter. Pump up your puffer collection today with these deals on Uniqlo’s famous Ultra Light Down jackets, coats, vests, and more for both men and women.

As the name suggests, this isn’t the kind of material that keeps you warm by weighing you down; these styles are thin enough to be worn as either an inner or outer layer, and snuggly to the point where you’ll know you have it on, but not heavy enough to be a nuisance. In fact, it’s one of our favorite, most affordable down jackets out there. Pretty much all the jackets and vests are $10 off, while the coats are a bit more steeply discounted, so go to town on this down deal before it’s done.

