It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Here's a Wonderful Deal: The Wonderful 101: Remastered is $22

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsAmazon Dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
254
Save
The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PS4) | $22 | Amazon
The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PS4) | $22 | Amazon
Screenshot: PlatinumGames
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PS4) | $22 | Amazon

Here’s a snapshot of how long 2020 has been. Back in February, PlatinumGames announced its Kickstarter campaign to remaster Wii U cult classic The Wonderful 101. The campaign was fully funded within hours and the game got a full release in August. Now, The Wonderful 101: Remastered is nearly 50% off at Amazon (though only the PlayStation 4 version at the moment). That’s three years worth of video game arc in under 12 months. If you’ve never played it, the remaster is a genuinely unique experience that’s almost like Pikmin with superheroes. There’s even some light drawing mechanics built into its combat, because it was a Wii U game, after all. At $22, it’s a great time to catch up on it and make sure that you don’t miss it the second time around too.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Gaming Peripherals: Save on Headsets, Keyboards, Racing Wheels, and More

It’s Blyber Weekend

The Inventory’s Holiday 2020 Wishlist: All the Stuff You Should Buy Us This Year

Twice Is Nice: Get Two 21" Desktop Monitors for $99