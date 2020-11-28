Here's a Wonderful Deal: The Wonderful 101: Remastered is $22

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Here’s a snapshot of how long 2020 has been. Back in February, PlatinumGames announced its Kickstarter campaign to remaster Wii U cult classic The Wonderful 101. The campaign was fully funded within hours and the game got a full release in August. Now, The Wonderful 101: Remastered is nearly 50% off at Amazon (though only the PlayStation 4 version at the moment) . That’s three years worth of video game arc in under 12 months. If you’ve never played it, the remaster is a genuinely unique experience that’s almost like Pikmin with superheroes. There’s even some light drawing mechanics built into its combat, because it was a Wii U game, afte r all. At $22, it’s a great time to catch up on it and make sure that you don’t miss it the second time around too.