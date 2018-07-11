Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Amazon’s got it marked down to $21 today as part of its Prime Day lead-up deals, a rare discount from its usual $30, so if you have any travel on the horizon, I wouldn’t sleep on this discount.