If you can pull off a man bag, this Fossil city bag is only $52 in Olive/Brown on Amazon right now, compared to over $100 for most of the other styles of the same bag.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Here's a Very Good Deal On a Fossil Man Bag
If you can pull off a man bag, this Fossil city bag is only $52 in Olive/Brown on Amazon right now, compared to over $100 for most of the other styles of the same bag.