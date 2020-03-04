Here's a Super Solid Deal on a 1TB Solid State Drive

Seagate BarraCuda SSD 1TB Internal Solid State Drive Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Seagate BarraCuda SSD 1TB Internal Solid State Drive | $100 | Amazon

If your tiny SSD is filled to the brim , you’d be glad to know that a 1TB internal SSD from Seagate will cost you a low $100 .

If you’re not familiar, SSDs, like this one, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $100 , there is no reason to hesitate on this 1TB model. This particular 2.5-inch drive promises speeds of up to 560MB/s and is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.