Seagate BarraCuda SSD 1TB Internal Solid State Drive

If your tiny SSD is filled to the brim thanks to your recent Borderlands 3 purchase, well, you’d be glad to know that a 1TB internal SSD from Seagate will cost you a low $110.

If you’re not familiar, SSDs, like this one, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $110, there is no reason to hesitate on this 1TB model. This particular 2.5-inch model promises speeds of up to 560MB/s and is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.