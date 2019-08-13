Graphic: Tercius Bufete

eufy RoboVac 12 with BoostIQ | $147 | Woot

If you’re looking for a no-frills, just-get-it done vacuum that’s basically hack proof, this is the one to get. Right now, you can pick up a eufy RoboVac 12 for a low $147.

This particular vacuum is a little light on the feature side. For instance, it doesn’t connect to your phone or mop, but it comes with a remote control and vacuum both carpet and hard wood floors.

Just be warned, this discount is available until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.

