Knock on wood, but Solid State Drive pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. And SSDs, like this SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $60, there is no reason to hesitate. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.