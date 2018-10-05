Graphic: Shep McAllister

While supplies last at T-Mobile (which probably won’t be long), $40 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router (with promo code CPOROUT), which is actually just a rebranded version of the $148 ASUS RT-AC68U, our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.