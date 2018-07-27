Photo: Amazon

I can’t for the life of me figure out why records are making a comeback, but our Co-Op for best album to own on vinyl was one of our most popular polls ever, so I guess I’m duty-bound to report that this popular Audio-Technica turntable is marked down to $120 today, which is $30-$60 less than usual, and an all-time low.

It doesn’t have built-in speakers, but it can output audio to any sound system over Bluetooth, or with the included RCA cables.