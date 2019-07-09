Astorflex Boot Sale | Huckberry

Astorflex’s Greenflex chukka boots are the perfect mix of sharp looks and instant comfort, owing to their memory foam footbeds and soft European leather that “is processed slowly for 30 days in a mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa, then softened in barrels with animal fats and aniline dyes.” If that sounds fancy, it’s because it is.



For the amount of work put in and the quality of materials you’re getting, the Greenflexes are a pretty great value at $150+, but for a limited time, Huckberry’s taking up to 20% off several styles, including other styles like the Bitflex and Bootflex. We wrote more about the shoes here, if you want to learn more before strolling over to Huckberry to order a pair.