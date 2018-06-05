Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not nearly as ubiquitous as Nest’s Learning Thermostats, Ecobee’s smart thermostats one-up the competition by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature.



The new Ecobee4 is especially notable in that it doesn’t just work with Alexa...it actually is a fully-featured Alexa device, just like an Echo Dot that lives on your wall. It’s rarely been discounted from its usual $250 since it launched last year, but today at Rakuten, you can get it (plus a remote sensor) for just $173 with promo code GG37.