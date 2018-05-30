Photo: Gizmodo

For a limited time, Verizon’s offering up $50 prepaid Mastercards as a rebate when you spend $200 on select mobile accessories. You can find all of the accessories here, though the promotion is only eligible for accessories with the “Spend $200 get $50 back” banner.



Note: After you place your order, you’ll have to go to this page, enter promo code GET50, and submit your order details to get the rebate.

Advertisement

Eligible items include Fitbits, Ring doorbells, and Nest products, though the most intriguing option is Apple’s AirPods. You’ll need to buy two of them to get over the $200 threshold, but they’re excellent, and basically never go on sale, so find a friend who wants a pair, and split the $50 bounty.