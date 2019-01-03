Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a big TV that looks great, but don’t want to shell out for an OLED set, Samsung’s QLED TVs strike a nice middle ground. They offer some of the best color reproduction of any LCD set thanks to quantum dot tech, and hold their own on the black level front as well. Today at Walmart, you can score a refurbished 65" Q6 model for $930, which is about $570 less than buying it new, and a great value given all the big sporting events coming up in the next few months.



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine that you’d get from the Q7, Q8, and Q9, but it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

Don’t forget, you can score a barebones 65" TV for just $400 today as well.