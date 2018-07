If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" JVC 4K TV is a steal for just $500, or $150 less than elsewhere. It doesn’t have smart apps, and its self-described HDR support is...vague, so I wouldn’t expect top-shelf picture quality. But you just don’t see 65" TVs for $500 very often.



