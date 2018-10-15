LEGO’s 1969 piece Saturn V Apollo kit is usually out of stock at major retailers, but Amazon actually has it on sale for $105 right now, or $15 off its MSRP right now. That’s a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown, and the included minifigs have as much personality as Neil Armstrong.

