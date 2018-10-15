LEGO’s 1969 piece Saturn V Apollo kit is usually out of stock at major retailers, but Amazon actually has it on sale for $105 right now, or $15 off its MSRP right now. That’s a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown, and the included minifigs have as much personality as Neil Armstrong.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Be the First Man With LEGO's 1,969 Piece Saturn V Apollo Kit, Now $15 Off
LEGO’s 1969 piece Saturn V Apollo kit is usually out of stock at major retailers, but Amazon actually has it on sale for $105 right now, or $15 off its MSRP right now. That’s a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown, and the included minifigs have as much personality as Neil Armstrong.