I present, for your consideration, these magnetic hooks. They hold 80 pounds if they’re stuck to something upside down, or 25 pounds if they’re on a vertical wall. They cost $11 for a 6-pack. I don’t really know what else to say about them. Hooks! Magnets! It’s all good stuff, and the price is great too.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Here's a Nice Magnetic Hook Sale, If You Had Magnetic Hooks On Your Wish List
I present, for your consideration, these magnetic hooks. They hold 80 pounds if they’re stuck to something upside down, or 25 pounds if they’re on a vertical wall. They cost $11 for a 6-pack. I don’t really know what else to say about them. Hooks! Magnets! It’s all good stuff, and the price is great too.