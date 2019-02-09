6-Pack Magnetic Hooks | $11 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

I present, for your consideration, these magnetic hooks. They hold 80 pounds if they’re stuck to something upside down, or 25 pounds if they’re on a vertical wall. They cost $11 for a 6-pack. I don’t really know what else to say about them. Hooks! Magnets! It’s all good stuff, and the price is great too.