Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order | $52 | Amazon

Of the two Avengers-focused games shown off at E3, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order looks to be more promising. And Amazon just inexplicably dropped preorder pricing down to $52 from the usual $60, for the Nintendo Switch.

If you already preordered, Amazon will automatically give you this price when your game ships, and if you order today and it inexplicably gets even cheaper, the same protection will apply. Just add it to your cart, and the discount will be automatically applied.