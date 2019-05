Screenshot: Kotaku

Doom is finally getting a sequel this year, and Amazon just inexplicably dropped preorder pricing of Doom Eternal town to $50 from the usual $60, for both PS4 and Xbox One.



If you already preordered, Amazon will automatically give you this price when your game ships, and if you order today and it inexplicably gets even cheaper, the same protection will apply.