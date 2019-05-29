Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today, Woot has some of terrific Philips Hue deals for those new to the system and for those who want to expand their collection.



If you’re just starting your collection, $119 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is good place to start. That would currently set you back $30 more on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

If you already have a Hue setup, but you’ve been itching to add a few more, you can get a recessed bulb for $37 and a single standard bulb for $30. Plus, a smart dimmer switch will cost you just $18.

Just remember, these prices are only valid today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early, so don’t let the lights go out on this deal.