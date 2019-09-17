Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sega Genesis Mini and Innex Sega Genesis Controller Bundle | $90 | Walmart

If you haven’t had the chance to pre-order your Sega Genesis Mini, now’s the perfect time. Take advantage of this Walmart offer for $10 off the console bundled with 6-button Innex controller.

Relive a ton of classic games like Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Shinobi 3 in a well-designed package.

While the re-make of the much-loved console comes with two controllers, the bundle includes a 6-button version. This is a significant improvement over the 3-button controllers available on the base system.

The console ships in a few days, so make sure to hop on this deal before it’s history.