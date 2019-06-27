Graphic: Tercius Bufete

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S | $150 | Amazon

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11s is down to just $150. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. This current price matches the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model.

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

Just be warned, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.