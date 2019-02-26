Graphic: Tercius Bufete

News alert: It’s still cold outside. And to be honest, most of my weekends have been spent in bed, under a giant comforter, and watching the Overwatch League and reruns of The Good Place. If you don’t know that level of happiness, consider picking up this highly-rated Lucid Down Alternative Comforter.



Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on all sizes, from Twin to Oversized King with prices ranging between $22-$45. They’re all 400 fill and can be used throughout the year. So cuddle up with this deal before it leaves before you wake up.