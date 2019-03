Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The last time I wrote about straws, people got mad. So, I’m gonna make this real simple and do my best Neutral Janet impression:

These are silicone straws. With this code APBF5LUZ, the price goes down to $6. It’s $1 per straw and that’s less than normal price. Buy it or don’t, it’s up to you.