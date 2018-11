Graphic: theC64.com

The Commodore 64 Mini only came out last month, and while it hasn’t flown off the shelves like, say, an N64 Mini might, this Black Friday discount to $65 is the first deal we’ve seen from its original $80.



The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, but crucially, lets you add your own as well, no hacking required.