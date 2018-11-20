Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s popular smart light bulbs don’t require a hub like Philips Hue, but they still work with both Alexa and Google Home, and are significantly less expensive than Philips’ offerings. If you want to incorporate them into your own smart home setup, the standard dimmable white bulbs are down to an all-time low $12, or you can do the correct thing and upgrade to tunable white bulbs for $15.

