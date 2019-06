Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Lexar 512GB microSD Card | $74 | Amazon

I don’t need to tell you that most technological advancements of the last few years have destabilized democracy, led to tremendous human suffering, and is possibly making us grow horns.



But...

512GB microSD card for $74? I’m not saying that makes up for all the other stuff, but it helps.