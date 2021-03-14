It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Snag 40% off of a 25-Pack of KN95 Masks in a Deal You May Want To Double-up On

It’s a good idea to double-up on face masks right now. I’ve been wearing a KN95 underneath a cloth face mask for the past several trips to the grocery store, and I find that my glasses fog up less as an added bonus when I double-mask it!

If you’re in need of more masks, this 25-pack of KN95 face masks can be yours for 40% off right now. That gets you five of each vibrant color (pink, blue, purple, red, and gray) for just $30 right now.

There are plenty of options for cloth face masks, but I mean, check out this Waluigi mask. You’re sure to turn heads in this beauty— a steal at its not-at-all-discounted price of $16. Good thing you got such a great price on those KN95s, right? Maybe by October we won’t need masks for Halloween activities, but this could double as part of a costume. Just thinking ahead!

