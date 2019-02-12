Photo: Amazon

Whether from illness, exhaustion, or questionable decisions made the previous night, sometimes, you just can’t get out of bed. It’s okay, we’ve all been there! But you can at least pretend to be a functioning member of society while you’re laid up under the covers with this rolling over-bed table. It can hold your laptop if you’re working from home, or your scrambled eggs and OJ if you’re taking it easy.



Just use promo code COAVAS136 at checkout to get it for $30.