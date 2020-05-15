It's all consuming.
Here's $80 off Makita's Six-Piece Cordless Tool Kit, so You Can Be Your Own Handyman

Gabe Carey
Kinja Deals
Makita 18-Volt Lithium Ion Six-Piece Kit | $300 | Home Depot
Makita 18-Volt Lithium Ion Six-Piece Kit | $300 | Home Depot

With everything going on right now, maybe you don’t want a stranger coming into your home and fixing stuff. While that’s all fine and good, SOMEONE needs to mount the big screen TV you stress-bought the other day. And SOMEONE needs to build that backyard table you’ve been putting off since last summer. That someone is you. For $80 less at Home Depot, you can achieve all this and so much more with the six-piece Makita wireless toolkit.

Included in the box is a 1/2" driver drill, an impact driver, a circular saw, a compact recipro saw, a vacuum, an LED flashlight, TWO 3.0Ah batteries to power all this, a charger, and a tool bag to fit it all in. Considering just how much STUFF you get, this is a steal in and of itself. Factor in the 3-year warranty on the tools, battery, and charger, and it’s a no-brainer. Now that you’re wandering around the house aimlessly with nothing to do, maybe pick up a new hobby or sharpen your skills at an old one?

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

