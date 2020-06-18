Here's 20% off Your First Litterbox.com Subscription to Keep Your Cat Toilet Smelling Fresh and Clean

20% off Your First Subscription Order KINJA20 Graphic : Gabe Carey

20% off Your First Subscription Order | Litterbox.com | Promo code KINJA20



From the company that brought you the Litter-Robot 3 Connect I reviewed last week and the catnip-infused foam wash I reviewed back in March emerges a relatively new subscription service for clay clumping kitty litter. As an exclusive treat to Kinja Deals readers, Litterbox.com is offering up a 20% discount on your first order using the promo code KINJA20. The “catch” is that you have to subscribe to at least the every-4-week plan, as the code isn’t valid for individual one-off orders.

Never again will you be forced to suffer from the putrid smells of a befouled litter box—or Litter-Robot, if that’s your jam. While I’ve not used this particular brand of litter myself, I have tested the $499 Litter-Robot 3 Connect extensively, and at the very least I think you should, too. In fact, this litter is made to pair with the Litter-Robot and vice versa, even if they don’t necessarily have to be purchased in conjunction. Here’s an excerpt from my review, in case you refuse to click links without a sneak preview first: