It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Here's 20% off Your First Litterbox.com Subscription to Keep Your Cat Toilet Smelling Fresh and Clean

Gabe Carey
Gabe Carey
20% off Your First Subscription Order | Litterbox.com | Promo code KINJA20
From the company that brought you the Litter-Robot 3 Connect I reviewed last week and the catnip-infused foam wash I reviewed back in March emerges a relatively new subscription service for clay clumping kitty litter. As an exclusive treat to Kinja Deals readers, Litterbox.com is offering up a 20% discount on your first order using the promo code KINJA20. The “catch” is that you have to subscribe to at least the every-4-week plan, as the code isn’t valid for individual one-off orders.

Never again will you be forced to suffer from the putrid smells of a befouled litter box—or Litter-Robot, if that’s your jam. While I’ve not used this particular brand of litter myself, I have tested the $499 Litter-Robot 3 Connect extensively, and at the very least I think you should, too. In fact, this litter is made to pair with the Litter-Robot and vice versa, even if they don’t necessarily have to be purchased in conjunction. Here’s an excerpt from my review, in case you refuse to click links without a sneak preview first:

Apart from the comically high asking price, our friends at the equally dystopically named Automated Pet Care Products have delivered on every front. Though you won’t find it sold at more ubiquitous third-party retailers like Amazon or even Chewy, the Litter-Robot 3 Connect is available at the Litter-Robot website and at Litterbox.com. From the latter, I recommend perusing their whole range of cat supplies, many of which I’ve tested myself, including Porky’s favorite catnip spray, The Fish, mice under the couch, the mat my dog peed on, and SO MUCH MORE.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

