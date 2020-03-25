Here's 17% off CBD Oil to Survive the Endtimes [Exclusive]

17% off Oil Tinctures Graphic : Gabe Carey

17% off Oil Tinctures | CBDistillery

Today might feel hopeless. Hell, these last couple weeks have been tough for all of us. You might be in isolation, but you’re not alone. Because now you have 17% off all CBD oil tinctures from CBDistillery using the promo code KINJA17, bringing the total cost down to $50.



One tincture gives you 33mg of CBD oil per serving and 3mL in total, just enough to catch a vibe and fall asleep free of socioeconomic distress. It’s recommended that, when taking CBD, you only consume about 30-60mg a day, so this is a good way to get your dose in.

Clear your mind and free up some of that bandwidth currently occupied by stress with some much-needed CBD oil. Maybe mix it up a bit and add it to your tea along with butter or whole milk so it properly dissolves.

