Are you owner of a brand new Kindle? Amazon is you a bunch of ways to save on books.

First up, if you think you’re going to thumb through a couple of books pretty quickly, sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1. It’s a great value, just remember to cancel if you don’t want your subscription to continue.

Wanting to get a big discount on popular books? If you a buy a Kindle book on Amazon’s top charts, like most sold or most read, you’ll get a 75% credit of the book’s purchase price towards your next Kindle purchase. The credit will automatically hit your account, and you can use it until July 31st.

If you’d like a little more options, select any Kindle book from this sale, and 30% off that book’s purchase will added to your account. Same as the sale above, you’ll have until July 31st to redeem your credit.

Just remember, this is for Prime members only, and is only available for users who haven’t purchased a Kindle book before.