Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even at its usual $69, Google’s Chromecast Ultra is the cheapest 4K and HDR-compatble streaming dongle on the market, and today, you can save an extra $20 by buying it from Walmart today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



If you don’t see the use for 4K and HDR, the standard Chromecast is also $10 off, as is the stereo-focused Chromecast Audio. Even if you already have one at home, these are great for keeping in your luggage for use in hotel rooms.