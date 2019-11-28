Here are the Best PlayStation Game Deals for Black Friday

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

PlayStation is closing out another strong year with some amazing deals for Black Friday. For all newcomers, the system will retail at $200 and includes The Last of Us Remastered, God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn, three of the most critically acclaimed games this generation.

If you already own a PlayStation, don’t worry, Sony has your back with some incredible discounts on a myriad of games, ranging from the sci-fi hallways of Control to the ultimate soccer simulation in FIFA 20. While these deals last until Cyber Monday and are available at multiple retailers, make sure you pick up your copies as quickly as possible, you don’t wanna miss out on some gaming goodness. Good Luck!

Advertisement

Under $20

Days Gone | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Days Gone: The Kotaku Review It’s worthwhile to think about the number of people around you who are waiting for the world to… Read more

Advertisement

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

MediEvil | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Jump Force | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Plants vs Zombies Battle For Neighborville | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Battlefield V | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Advertisement

Devil May Cry 5 | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Division 2 | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Advertisement

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Kingdom Hearts 3 | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Marvel’s SpiderMan GOTY Edition | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Advertisement

Overwatch | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Resident Evil 2 | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Advertisement

Shenmue 1&2 Launch Edition | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Anthem | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Bloodborne | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

God of War | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Advertisement

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Persona 5 | $10 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Under $30﻿

Advertisement

Need for Speed Heat | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

NHL 20 | $30 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Borderlands 3 | $28 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Advertisement

Ghost Recon Breakpoint | $28 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Madden NFL 20 | $28 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



FIFA 20 | $27 | Walmart | Also Available at Amazon and Best Buy

NBA 2K20 | $27 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 | $25 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Advertisement

Catherine Full Body | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Control | $25 | Target | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Dragon Quest Builders 2 | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Judgement | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart



Nascar Heat 4 | $25 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption 2 | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Advertisement

Under $40﻿

Shenmue 3 Amazon Graphic : Amazon

Advertisement

Call of Duty Modern Warfare | $38 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy



Shenmue 3 | $35 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Bundles﻿

Advertisement

PlayStation4 1TB Only on Playstation Console Bundle | $200 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart