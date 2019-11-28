Here are the Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals for Black Friday

Just in case you’re tired of playing Pokémon on your brand new Switch and are looking for some new games to play, Nintendo is bringing some great deals this Black Friday. There’s something here for everyone, and while there aren’t any recent releases that scream buy me! The selection is pretty solid if you missed out of any the great games that came out in during the first two years of the Switch’s life cycle.
You can find most of these games at any major retailer, but make sure to act quick on these deals, as some of the more popular games run the risk of selling out before you get a chance to buy them.
Collection of Mana | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Contra - Rogue Corps | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Enter The Gungeon | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Megaman 11 | $16 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection | $16 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy
Disney’s Aladdin / The Lion King | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Overcooked 2 | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Super Mario Odyssey | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Mario Tennis Aces | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Hollow Knight | $30 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
NBA 2K20 | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Super Mario Party | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy
Splatoon 2 | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy
Diablo 3 Eternal Collection | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Just Dance 2020 | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon
Overwatch Legendary Edition | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Spyro Reignited Trilogy | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | $40 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Octopath Traveler | $40 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Nintendo Switch Console Mario Kart Bundle | $300 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart