It's all consuming.
Here are the Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals for Black Friday

Gerardo Rocha, Jr
Nintendo Switch Console Mario Kart Bundle | $300 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon
Octopath Traveler | $40 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart
Just in case you’re tired of playing Pokémon on your brand new Switch and are looking for some new games to play, Nintendo is bringing some great deals this Black Friday. There’s something here for everyone, and while there aren’t any recent releases that scream buy me! The selection is pretty solid if you missed out of any the great games that came out in during the first two years of the Switch’s life cycle.

You can find most of these games at any major retailer, but make sure to act quick on these deals, as some of the more popular games run the risk of selling out before you get a chance to buy them.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Collection of Mana | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Contra - Rogue Corps | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Enter The Gungeon | $20 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart 

Megaman 11 | $16 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection | $16 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart 

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Disney’s Aladdin / The Lion King | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart 

Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $15 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Overcooked 2 | $15 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Super Mario Odyssey | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart 

Mario Tennis Aces | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Hollow Knight | $30 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart 

NBA 2K20 | $30 | Target | Also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart 

Super Mario Party | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Splatoon 2 | $30 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon and Best Buy

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Just Dance 2020 | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart 

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon

Overwatch Legendary Edition | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Spyro Reignited Trilogy | $25 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | $40 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart

Nintendo Switch Console Mario Kart Bundle | $300 | Best Buy | Also available at Amazon and Walmart 

