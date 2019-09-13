Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today, the floodgates opened for pre-ordering the next batch of Apple’s flagship smartphones and with it, a ton of promotions from multiple storefronts.

Here’s what each store is offering:

AT&T is offering a BOGO promotion, where if you pre-order an eligible iPhone, you can pick up a second for free. (Just a heads up, you’ll find the details under the “special offers” link in the product page.)

is offering a BOGO promotion, where if you pre-order an eligible iPhone, you can pick up a second for free. (Just a heads up, you’ll find the details under the “special offers” link in the product page.) Apple , Best Buy and T-Mobile offer a maximum $550 discount with an eligible trade-in, while Verizon’s offer tops out at $500. Sprint will deduct the value of your trade-in from each installment payment via their Sprint Flex lease. Only certain phones are eligible for the maximum trade-in value and other phones will get you smaller discounts, just as long as they’re made by Apple, Samsung, Google and LG.



offer a maximum $550 discount with an eligible trade-in, while offer tops out at $500. Sprint will deduct the value of your trade-in from each installment payment via their Sprint Flex lease. Only certain phones are eligible for the maximum trade-in value and other phones will get you smaller discounts, just as long as they’re made by Apple, Samsung, Google and LG. Sam’s Club will send you a $200 gift card with your pre-order and activation.

will send you a $200 gift card with your pre-order and activation. Walmart keeps it simple by offering $100 off the purchase and activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. This offer only works with an installment plan, but luckily, there’s no penalty if you choose to pay it off early.

We’ll be updating this post as more offers are made available.